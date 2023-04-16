Tree damages home View Photo

Mother Nature teaches us lessons. Unfortunately, she sometimes uses weather for her demonstrations. After several years of less-than-spectacular winter weather, Mother Nature bestowed a whopper this year. As storms progressed, damage to trees and plants started early and is not finished.

In order to protect ourselves from future tree damage, let’s play “Good Tree, Bad Tree,” my take on detective TV shows. Good Tree, Bad Tree will find the right answer for your tree horticulture needs.

In the past, landscape trees were chosen by changing trends in aesthetics. Trends did not dictate that one out of every fourth house should have a behemoth sweetgum Liquidamber, but that a whole block of 70-foot trees would produce spike-studded fruit that aged into hard, prickly balls. Yes, there were beautiful fall colors, but there was also lawn mower and barefoot damage from that cruel fruit.

This was followed by a block of 70-foot-tall mulberries with purple, staining berries that enticed birds from miles around. Then came ornamental pears that spread fire blight, losing limbs that appeared to burn from the tips inward. These were not the worst ornamental trees, but were improvements to eucalyptus, palms, elms, and Modesto ash…all with their own drawbacks.

Speed forward to today’s scientific research into good trees that will work. Today’s urban forest measures a tree by its ability to grow in our soils, in our climate, with structural integrity, and without serious diseases. Today’s trees need to fit criteria that ensure a long, healthy life.

What should you look for in a tree? Choosing a tree is like choosing a spouse—healthy, happy, fits well into our space, and is compatible with our hearts. Your tree should be that and more. If space is an issue, a fifteen-foot tree will provide shade and demand less water. A fruit tree will provide shade, flowers, and delicious fruit. A structurally strong tree will live longer and be healthier. Trees planted along roadways will shade roads and sidewalks, and cool the entire neighborhood. Conifers help filter air and noise pollution. Deciduous trees provide summer shade and winter sunlit warmth. Pollinators love blooming trees and large shrubs. How to choose?

Trees may be chosen as in years past, like a mail-order bride. Two excellent tree organizations, the Sacramento Tree Foundation and UC Davis Arboretum, both list good trees for our area. They have researched our urban environment and various trees to create their lists, using local arborists, nursery growers, tree care companies, and urban forest specialists to draw conclusions. Here are just a few from their lists: tupelo, loquat, saucer magnolia, gingko, western redbud, zelkova, Japanese maple seedling, cherry, and Australian willow.

While planting a tree today will shade future generations, that same tree will benefit the earth now with decreased heat, increased oxygen, and reduced carbon. In honor of Earth Day and to make a lasting change for our planet, plant a good tree that you and your family will cherish and love forever.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.