Sonora High School Placed On Lockdown

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Sonora High School this afternoon.

The school was placed on lockdown, meaning everyone was directed to stay in place, at around 12:30pm, after there was a report of some type of shots being heard near one of the school buildings.

Various law enforcement officers are on the scene investigating the situation, and very limited information is available. There have been no reports of any type of injuries. Some roads are closed around the school, as officials do a sweep of the campus, so be prepared for detours near Sonora High School. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.