Caltrans Plans Beginning May 30

Sonora, CA – Come Tuesday, Caltrans crews will be setting up at least a half-dozen cone zones across the Mother Lode highways, one of which may create lengthy traffic stalls for the third week in a row between Sonora and Jamestown.

Expect at least 15-minute delays on Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road during tree work scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Over the past two weeks those delays have reportedly run up to be more like a half-hour at times.

Guardrail work continues every overnight through Saturday morning on Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Wards Ferry Road from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m., which may cause ten-minute travel impacts. It is part of the $1 million SR-49/SR-108 guardrail and road improvement project that began in March and is scheduled to finish in June. Motorists should expect ten-minute delays.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Construction continues along Highway 4 between Upper Moran Road and Big Trees State Park every weekday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., also expected to increase travel time by about ten minutes.

On Highway 12, electrical work every weekday between Messing and Evans roads and in the Burson Road area may bring ten-minute waits from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday Caltrans will initiate a $1.4 million intersection improvement project with contractor George Reed, Inc. on Highway 26 at the intersection of Vista del Lago Road in Valley Springs.

Work is expected to last through sometime in August with crews assigned every weekday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. during which ten-minute delays will be likely. There will be some evening work as well. Scope includes the installation of a four-way stoplight and protective turn lights; roadway widening; also the lengthening of existing left-turn lanes.

