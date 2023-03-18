Clear
More Snow Is Coming To The Sierra Nevada

By Mark Truppner
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from late tonight until Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada in Mariposa County from late Sunday night through Wednesday afternoon.

The snow levels tonight and Sunday will range from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, before falling down to 3,500 to 4,500 feet by Monday afternoon.

The total snow accumulations will range from four inches to five feet above the 3,500 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five to sixty-five mph at times. Strong winds can could cause tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the weekday morning and/or evening commute in the upper elevations.

Currently Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highways 108 and 4 have no restrictions up to the winter closure gates. Highway 120 is currently closed at the entrance into Yosemite National Park.

