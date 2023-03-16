Slide Closes Section Of Roadway In Twain Harte

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a mudslide on South Fork Road in the Twain Harte area that occurred around noon and are assessing the best course of action.

The area of the mudslide is also where South Fork Road becomes Forest Route 4N01. Currently, Tuolumne County Public Works has closed the roadway in the 24000 block, between Quaker Lane and Center Camp Road, north of Highway 108.

Signage is posted, and motorists should use caution in the area or find an alternative route if possible. It will likely take crews several days to clear the roadway, and no estimated time of opening was given.