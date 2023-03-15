Boil Water Notice For Sugar Pine RV Park

Boil Water Advisory View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The recent storm systems have wreaked havoc on the Sugar Pine RV Park in Twain Harte.

The water operator reports that there have been 13 leaks fixed in the past few days and crews have been on scene making various repairs. Until further notice, a boil water notice has been issued for everyone in the park, out of an abundance of caution. Bottled water is also being provided at the park.

The RV park is located at 23699 Highway 108.