Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Boil Water Notice For Sugar Pine RV Park

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Boil Water Advisory

Boil Water Advisory

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The recent storm systems have wreaked havoc on the Sugar Pine RV Park in Twain Harte.

The water operator reports that there have been 13 leaks fixed in the past few days and crews have been on scene making various repairs. Until further notice, a boil water notice has been issued for everyone in the park, out of an abundance of caution. Bottled water is also being provided at the park.

The RV park is located at 23699 Highway 108.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 