Update: Nearly 2,500 Without Power In Calaveras County

Update at 3:25 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that one of three outages in Calaveras County that happened just before noon has been resolved. The lights are back on for 396 customers on the northwest side of Lake Tulloch. The largest outage remains in the Valley Springs, Burson and Wallace areas, stretching along Highway 12 and Southworth and Ospital roads. It is impacting 2,019 customers. Another 60 customers south of Highway 26 between Mokelumne Hill and Glenco have no lights. All of these outages have been attributed to weather, with no restoration times available at this time.

Original post at 2:40 p.m.: Sonora, CA – PG&E is reporting that nearly 2,500 customers in Calaveras County are without power this afternoon, many losing electricity just before noon.

The largest outage is in the Valley Springs, Burson and Wallace areas, stretching along Highway 12 and Southworth and Ospital roads. It is impacting 2,019 customers. Another outage has left 396 without electricity in the Lake Tulloch area on the west side of the lake. Finally, 60 customers south of Highway 26 between Mokelumne Hill and Glenco have no lights.

All of these outages have been attributed to weather, with no restoration times available at this time.