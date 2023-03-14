Emergency Road Closure Continues In Calaveras County

Copper Cove Road in Copperopolis in Calaveras County View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – Due to the recent heavy rains brought by the weekend and continued storms in the Mother Lode, a section of roadway in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County continues to be closed to traffic.

According to county public works officials, severe road damage and flooding have forced the closure of Copper Cove Drive between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road. They did not give an estimate as to when the road could reopen, except to say it would be “as soon as possible.”

It has been closed since Saturday.

Travelers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the impacted area. County officials added that anyone with questions or who needs to report urgent road-related issues can call public works at (209) 754-6401, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, those calls should be directed to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

