Light Rain
54.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Emergency Road Closure Continues In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Copper Cove Road in Copperopolis in Calaveras County

Copper Cove Road in Copperopolis in Calaveras County

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – Due to the recent heavy rains brought by the weekend and continued storms in the Mother Lode, a section of roadway in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County continues to be closed to traffic.

According to county public works officials, severe road damage and flooding have forced the closure of Copper Cove Drive between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road. They did not give an estimate as to when the road could reopen, except to say it would be “as soon as possible.”

It has been closed since Saturday.

Travelers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the impacted area. County officials added that anyone with questions or who needs to report urgent road-related issues can call public works at (209) 754-6401, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, those calls should be directed to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 