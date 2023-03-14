Tuolumne OES Seeking Info On Storm Damage

Saturday's tornado pano near Peoria Ridge Trailhead View Photo

Sonora, CA — Officials in Tuolumne County are seeking information from the public about damages witnessed during last week’s various storm systems. There was heavy rain last week, snow, and even a tornado.

The information could help determine if the county is eligible for federal disaster declarations. You can submit a form online that can be found here, or by calling 209-533-6395.

Anyone who was displaced by flooding or other storm impacts can call the American Red Cross at 1-844-236-0153 for help and assistance. The Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue is no longer operating as an intake point for people impacted.

There are still a limited number of already-filled sandbags available. Should those supplies run out, please bring your own shovel and bags.

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – Filled bags available at Tuolumne City Fire Station on Main Street and

Tuolumne – Sand available 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

Public places that will be open this week to provide a place to go during the day:

• Sonora Main Library

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-5507

• Tuolumne and Twain Harte Library

Tues-Thur, 2pm-6pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

• Groveland Library

Tues-Thur, 11am-5pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

• Behavioral Health Enrichment Center

Mon-Fri 8am-12pm

101 Hospital Rd. Sonora, CA 95370

Lambert Community Center

Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 pm

347 W. Jackson St.

Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-4879