Bret Harte Girls Basketball Has Historic Season

By B.J. Hansen
2022-23 Bret Harte Girls Basketball Team

Angels Camp, CA — The celebration continues in Angels Camp as the Bret Harte girl’s basketball team clinched its first-ever state championship in the program’s history.

The Bullfrogs defeated Marina High School of Orange County in the CIF Division Five championship. It was a dominating 62-39 win over the weekend at the Golden One Center in Sacramento. Ariah Fox had a big game for the Bullfrogs, recording a double-double, with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Makenna Tutthill chipped in 10 points and Chase Silva had nine.

The Bullfrogs were dominant this postseason and finished with a final record of 26-7 after finishing second to Calaveras in the Mother Lode League (7-3).

