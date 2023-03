Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is repairing water leaks at a pair of locations in Sonora.

Hillcrest Drive is anticipated to be closed until 10:30pm between Hope Lane and Short Lane.

In addition, repairs are being made on Ash Street, prompting a closure between West Jackson Street and Yaney Avenue. The road will reopen at 1pm.

Travelers will need to take alternate routes during the work hours.