Hundreds Without Power In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Monday Morning Power Outages

Groveland, CA — There are some power outages scattered around the Mother Lode this morning.

PG&E reports that 318 customers in the Groveland area lost power at around 3am. It is not immediately clear when there will be full restoration. It is notably impacting the region around Ferretti Road and Pine Mountain Lake.

There are 20 customers who lost power during the seven o’clock hour Sunday evening in the Jamestown area, south of Highway 108, and east of Mill Villa Road. There is not an estimated restoration time.

In addition, there are scatted outages, impacting only about a dozen customers, in Columbia, Tuolumne, and Soulsbyville.

