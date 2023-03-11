Cloudy
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora Man Arrested For Embezzlement

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Uriel Garcia

Uriel Garcia

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed for embezzling from his employer.

Sonora Police responded to the 600 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Restano Way, for an employee who committed multiple thefts since January. Once on scene, officers questioned the suspect, 22-year-old Uriel Garcia. Police say he admitted to stealing approximately $990 worth of merchandise from the business.

Garcia was arrested. Police relayed that because the merchandise he admitted to taking was over $950, it boosted the crime to a felony charge. He was placed on $20,000 bail.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 