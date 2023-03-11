Weekend Storm System Continues

Flooding in Sonora on Mono Way (File Photo) View Photo

The Flood Watch issued for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the northern San Joaquin Valley will remain in effect through Sunday morning. The Flood Watch issued for Yosemite National Park, Mariposa County and the central San Joaquin Valley has now been extended until Wednesday morning.

Periods of heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms, and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where snow pack is blocking drains and culverts. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The Winter Storm Warning issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above 7,000 feet, will continue until 10 AM Sunday.

Snow showers will redevelop this morning and continue into early Sunday.

Snow levels range from 3,000 to 4,500 feet this morning. This will rise to 5,000 to 6,500 feet this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulations will range from two to six feet above the 7,000 foot elevation.

Winds may continue to gust as high as seventy-five mph. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Reduced visibility at times due to heavy snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.