Cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Evacuation Center Opened In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne CRC Kitchen

Tuolumne CRC Kitchen

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – An evacuation center has opened in Tuolumne for those with home storm damage.

Tuolumne County OES advises that anyone who has had to leave their home due to collapsed roofs, flooding, or other storm-related issues is welcome. Staff is already on hand at the Tuolumne County Resilience Center, located at 18241 Bay Ave. in Tuolumne, to assist them.

In recent days there were at least 10 homes that experienced roof collapses due to heavy snow, and there have been some additional, in the past 24 hours, according to OES Coordinator Dore Bietz. Tuolumne County will be assessing the storm damage impacts over the coming days from the latest weather system passing through the region.

Bietz noted, “This is not open as a shelter at this time,” which means no overnight stays. An update will be provided should that change.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 