TUD Concerned About Potential For Ditch Flooding

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that it has temporarily turned off the water in its ditches to lessen the impacts of stormwater that will collect in them.

TUD spokesperson Emily Long reports, “While TUD crews are doing everything possible to utilize its spills to relieve the ditches of snowmelt and stormwater, the ditches are likely to become overwhelmed and in some areas the stormwater may spill over the ditch berms. Property owners living below any creeks, streams, rivers, and ditches should be prepared.”

Wet weather is anticipated to be prevalent, off and on, through early next week.

In addition, TUD’s water and wastewater systems could be taxed by numerous consecutive storms, power outages and road closures which may result in delayed response times.

The district reports that it apologizes for any inconvenience.

