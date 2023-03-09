Nine Locations Available For Sandbags In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – With the forecast calling for heavy rain and potential flooding this week, Calaveras County OES and Public Works want the public to be prepared.

Nine locations have been stocked with sand and bags at these locations:

Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St. Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd. Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety

Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St. West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd. Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Open from 7:00am to 3:30pm) Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Open from 7:00am to 3:30pm) San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Open from 7:00am to 3:30pm)

Public works officials ask the public to limit the number of sandbags to ten per resident and to bring their own shovels.

Due to “operational activities” at the Arnold Road Yard dealing with snow removal, sand, and sandbags are not currently available at the yard. Instead, those supplies can be found at the Arnold Branch Library, located at 1065 Blagen Road, off Highway 4. County officials say once trucks are able to safely deliver the supplies to the yard, it will switch back to servicing sandbag needs for the surrounding communities.

Those who have questions regarding these sandbag locations and supplies can call Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.