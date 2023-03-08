Bret Harte Girls Basketball Advances To State Championship Game

Bret Harte Advances To Championship View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A local high school basketball team is having a very memorable season.

The Bret Harte girl’s basketball team has advanced to the championship match of the CIF Division V playoffs.

The three-seed Bullfrogs knocked off the top-seed Fall River last night, 58-47. The girls now advance to face the eight-seed Marina of Huntington Beach this Saturday at 10am at the Golden One Center in Sacramento. Marina knocked off the two-seed, San Pedro, last night. To view the full bracket, click here.

Bret Harte is 25-7 on the season, and was 7-3 in the Mother Lode League, finishing second to Calaveras High. Calaveras finished its season on February 16 after losing a close battle with Escalon, 48-46, in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 4 Section playoffs.