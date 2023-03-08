Postal Service Implements Delivery Contingency Plan

Sonora, CA –The U.S. Postal Service has implemented a plan to get mail to Tuolumne County customers despite the winter storms.

The Postal Service notes that it is “committed to serving customers while ensuring the safety of employees and the security of the mail.” Their goal is customer convenience; they explained that “diverting from the Sonora Post Office to neighboring ones will help customers more easily retrieve their mail.”

Customers can pick up mail between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with proper photo identification starting Wednesday, March 8, at the following locations provided by postal officials:

Customers who live on Rural Route 3 located in the Cedar Ridge area with surrounding streets of Elizabeth Ln, Makamey Ct, and North of Big Hill, and customers who live on Rural Route 9 located in the Upper Crystal Falls area with surrounding streets of Longeway Rd, S. Fork, and Allison Way can go to Sonora Downtown PO located at 83 S. Stuart, Sonora, CA 95370 for mail pick up Phone: 209-533-0814 (Supervisor Shelly Jones)

Customers who live on Rural Route 7 located in the Lower Crystal Falls and Sonora Meadows area can go to Jamestown PO located at 18303 Main Street, Jamestown, CA 95327 for mail pick up. Phone: 209-984-5864 (Postmaster Sandra Black)

Customers who live on Rural Route 10 located in the Phoenix Lake area with surrounding streets of Phoenix Lake Rd, Fall View Dr, Nile River, Colorado River, and Hidden Valley Lane can go to Columbia PO located at 22628 Parrots Ferry Road, Columbia, CA 95310 for mail pick up. Phone: 209-532-7557 (Postmaster Mark Rhinehart)

Postal officials encourage customers to call the local post office for more information, adding, “We thank customers for their patience and understanding during these challenging weather conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”