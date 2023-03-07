Flood Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada will expire at 10 AM Wednesday.

The snow levels will continue to range from 1,500 to 2,500 feet through Wednesday.

Additional snow accumulations will range from two to thirty inches.

Winds could gust as high as forty to forty-five mph.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning commute.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Thursday morning until Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park above 7,000 feet from Thursday afternoon until Sunday morning.

On Thursday, the snow levels will range from 3,000 to 5,000 feet. By Friday morning, the snow levels will range from 6,000 to 8,000 feet. Heavy snow is likely above 7,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will range from twelve to seventy inches.

Winds may gust as high as fifty-five to sixty-five mph. Such strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

A strong storm system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will approach the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night and Friday. An abundance of subtropical moisture will move inland over Central California along the southern periphery of this storm system from Thursday night through Friday night. Mild air associated with this air mass will cause the snow levels to rise to around 8,000 feet on Friday.

Heavy rainfall and the mild air mass will result in melting snow in areas below 5,000 feet.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode, the northern and central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County below 4,000 feet, Yosemite National Park below 4,000 feet and the western slope of the Sierra Nevada below 4,000 feet, from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, four inches to half-a-foot of rain is possible from Thursday night into Saturday night. The majority of this rain should fall from Thursday night into Friday.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt is possible. This may result in the flooding of roadways, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where snow pack is blocking drains and culverts. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

Persons living near rivers and streams should closely monitor water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if the threat of flooding becomes imminent. If you live in a flood prone area or near rivers and streams, now would be a good time to prepare and have an evacuation plan in place in the event high water becomes a threat to your safety.

You should monitor the later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.