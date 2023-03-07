Cloudy
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tuesday School Delays And Lingering Power Outages

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Power Outages 3/7/23

Power Outages 3/7/23

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is another long list of school delays today due to slick roads. Click here to find the rundown. It will be updated as more information comes into the news center.

All of the power outages from earlier this week have now been restored in Calaveras County, according to PG&E. There are still over a dozen customers without power, scattered around Cedar Ridge, Tuolumne and Twain Harte, and PG&E reports that full restoration should come by this evening.

There are over 100 customers without power in Groveland and stretching over into Mariposa County. PG&E reports the plan is also for those customers to be restored by late this evening.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 