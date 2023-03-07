Tuesday School Delays And Lingering Power Outages

Sonora, CA — There is another long list of school delays today due to slick roads. Click here to find the rundown. It will be updated as more information comes into the news center.

All of the power outages from earlier this week have now been restored in Calaveras County, according to PG&E. There are still over a dozen customers without power, scattered around Cedar Ridge, Tuolumne and Twain Harte, and PG&E reports that full restoration should come by this evening.

There are over 100 customers without power in Groveland and stretching over into Mariposa County. PG&E reports the plan is also for those customers to be restored by late this evening.