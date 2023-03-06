Deadly House Fire In Amador County

Amador Fire Protection District View Photo

Volcano, CA — One person was found dead, along with a deceased dog, after a fire destroyed a home in the Volcano area of Amador County on Sunday morning.

The fire ignited at around 2am in the 17000 block of Gold Greek Trail.

The Amador Fire Protection District reports that it was a single-story home, adding, “When crews arrived on scene they found the structure to be fully involved and the roof collapsed. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down the fire quickly. Unfortunately, during the mop-up process, a body was discovered.”

In addition, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a deceased dog was located.

The name of the victim has not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.