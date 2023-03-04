Postal Service Asks Customers To Clear Mailbox Path

Shoveling snow in Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photos

Sonora, CA — The recent snowstorm that blanketed the area has created challenges in communities throughout Tuolumne County, and now the Postal Service is asking for the public’s help with mail delivery.

“Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver the mail,” state Postal Service officials. “Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach — will help postal carriers maintain consistent delivery service.” They also ask the same of local businesses and customers receiving curbside delivery.

While mail carriers make every attempt to deliver mail in difficult weather conditions, say postal officials, that service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. They added that mail is not delivered only as a last resort and that a delivery attempt will be made the next delivery day if carriers are able to reach the mailbox.

“Your help in this regard is deeply appreciated by your letter carrier and all the many men and women who work together to make sure you receive the best possible mail delivery,” noted postal officials.

The U.S. Postal Service provided these tips to help keep your carrier safe: