San Andreas CHP Note Increase In Vehicle Theft

San Andreas, CA–Jenny Lind and Rancho Calaveras are experiencing a significant increase in vehicle theft and attempted theft, according to recent information from the San Andreas CHP. Authorities have noticed a pattern of thieves targeting 2015 and newer Hyundai and 2011 and newer Kia vehicles. These vehicles have been chosen based on a social media challenge that shows just how easy it can be to steal them. The thefts are not limited to just these makes and models. Many vehicles have been stolen due to a crime of opportunity, with the key or key fob left in the car. Officials believe that the same person or group of individuals is responsible for most, if not all, of the recent thefts.

Most of the stolen vehicles have been recovered near where they were taken, sometimes even back in the victim’s driveway. The CHP suggests that to prevent becoming a victim of this recent trend, it is recommended that Hyundai and Kia owners park their cars in a garage, block them in, or invest in anti-theft devices like alarms or steering wheel locks. They also remind vehicle owners to never leave their keys or valuables in their cars.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the responsible individuals, contact the CHP San Andreas office at 209-754-3541.