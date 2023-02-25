Dorrington Man Arrested For Battery Of Deputy and Police K9

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Murphys, CA – A Dorrington man tried to fake a foreign language before attacking a deputy and an Angels Camp Police K9, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials.

Arrested was 34-year-old Daniel Allen Theodore Gold, who remains behind bars on $1,175,000. bail. Gold was the driver of a vehicle recently reported to dispatch as being operated in a “reckless manner” while eastbound on Highway 4 near Murphys. A deputy spotted the vehicle and pulled it over just west of Murphys near Utica Powerhouse Road.

When the deputy contacted Gold, he began “speaking incoherently and attempting to emulate a foreign language,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark, who added, “Through good communication, the deputy was able to ascertain the suspect was English speaking and eventually obtained the necessary information needed.”

Meanwhile, an Angels Camp Police Department officer and her canine partner arrived to assist. During a record check, Gold became more agitated and verbally hostile inside his vehicle, then suddenly jumped out of it and “aggressively” advanced toward the deputy, exclaiming, “Someone is dying tonight,” shared Lt. Stark. He recounted that Gold then ran back to his vehicle, which caused the deputy “to believe he was attempting to arm himself.” The deputy tried to stop Gold, who resisted by punching him. That is when the police officer deployed the K9.

While trying to handcuff the suspect, all involved began to roll down a steep embankment, allowing Gold to escape on foot. He was caught a short distance away, but not before he “removed the deputy’s pepper spray and deployed a short burst toward the deputy,” stated Lt. Stark. The officer and K9 were able to disarm Gold and handcuff him. He and the deputy were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The police dog was not hurt.

Gold was arrested for felony obstructing and resisting, removing a weapon from a peace officer, unlawful possession and use of tear gas, and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer and K9.