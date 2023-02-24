Former Sonora Police Chief Ellis Passes Away

Sonora Police Chief Duane Ellis View Photos

Sonora, CA — Longtime Sonora Police Chief, Duane Ellis, who led the department from 1999 to 2005, has died.

Ellis passed away at the age of 73 last week at his home in Sonora.

Current Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel was hired by the SPD after Ellis retired, however, he was able to witness his work earlier as a patrol deputy with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. Vanderwiel states, “I knew and respected Chief Ellis. I recall seeing him on patrol helping out his staff and thinking to myself, ‘That’s a true leader.’ I am told he never considered working anywhere else and never wanted to be anywhere else. He stayed abreast of local developments, particularly those relating to the Police Department, and over the years, he often stopped by the PD to offer me guidance and perspectives, sometimes just to chat. It was clear he truly cared about the Police Department and this community.”

Chief Ellis started with the department in 1974 as a reserve officer and was hired a few months after as a full-time officer. He was the department’s first K9 handler with his dog, “Sarge.” He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1984. He later competed for the position of Police Chief, and was eventually appointed under Mayor Ron Stearn.

The Police Department, via Chief Vanderwiel, has put together more information about the career of former Chief Ellis, and it can be read below:

“As Police Chief, Duane believed strongly in and encouraged everyone in the department to actively participate in the community. It would not be unusual to see him in uniform at Sonora High sporting events, walking the streets during special events held downtown, or even pounding nails to help build the Heaven For Kids Park. In addition, Duane could often be seen in his uniform and bike patrol shorts directing traffic or assisting officers with various other tasks. Duane made himself available day and night during significant criminal investigations, emergency operations, weather events, and large community events. Overall Duane spent thirty years working the streets of Sonora and keeping the peace in his adopted hometown. He loved the Police Department, and under his leadership, he fostered close relationships through family events such as swim parties and Christmas celebrations. Duane raised his family here and spent his retirement years here. As Chief, he made significant contributions to public safety and the feeling of community that we all enjoy.”