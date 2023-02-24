Three People Arrested At Local Casino, Two For Burglary

Tuolumne, CA – Three people were arrested at the Black Oak Casino in Tuolumne—two for burglary.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the casino on North Tuolumne Road for a report of subjects attempting to pass fake checks. Once on scene, deputies “obtained evidence the subjects involved had attempted to cash two fraudulent checks,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies questioned the subjects, 26-year-old Jasmine Fuentes, 24-year-old Emily Kniffen, and 34-year-old Blake Lelieur, all from Stockton. The three were then subjected to a background check, which revealed that they all had outstanding San Joaquin County warrants for burglary. Further investigation revealed that Fuentes had used an ID belonging to another person while attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

Fuentes was arrested for burglary, making/passing a fictitious check with intent to defraud another, possessing a driver’s license with intent to commit forgery, and four felony warrants. Lelieur was handcuffed for burglary, making/passing a fictitious check with intent to defraud another, and a felony warrant. Kniffen was arrested on a felony warrant involving stolen property and burglary tools.

Fuentes and Lelieur were both placed on $50,000 bail each.