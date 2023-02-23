Calaveras County Taps New CEO

Teresa Hitchcock tapped to be Calaveras County's new CEO View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County has chosen a new County Executive Officer (CEO).

After narrowing the field of candidates from the top five to two, Teresa Hitchcock from Kern County got the final nod. Calaveras officials released this excerpt from her application:

“I believe that there are tremendous opportunities for counties to restructure and re-evaluate service delivery models. I have dedicated my career as a government employee to finding solutions, working across County agencies to identify how resources can be shared to continue services and to creating new programs that benefit county residents,” stated Hitchcock.

Hitchcock will replace Interim CAO Craig Pedro, who served for 12 years as Tuolumne County CAO and retired in 2018, as earlier reported here. Hitchcock has 22 years of public sector experience with Kern County, where she has served in these various roles, as provided by Calaveras County officials:

1.) Departmental Analyst II for the County’s Employers’ Training Resource;

2) Analysis and Marketing Manager for the County Airports Department;

3) Administrative Analyst III/Deputy County Administrative Officer (CAO);

4) And over the past 9 years as Assistant CAO in charge of the Workforce and Economic Development Division of the CAO’s Office.

“I am confident that my 22 years with the County of Kern provides me with the skills and experience needed to develop strategies to implement and achieve the strategic goals of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors,” added Hitchcock.

Hitchcock also received glowing reports from superiors, co-workers, and references who all noted her integrity, intelligence, creativity, good listening skills, calm demeanor, and ability to bring people together to achieve shared goals.

“Hiring Teresa may be the best decision they (the Board) ever made,” according to Kern County’s current CAO, Ryan J. Alsop.

At its next board meeting on Tuesday, supervisors are expected to vote to approve her hiring, which she has already accepted. Hitchcock’s contract is for five years with a base salary of $212,040 and longevity pay for her over two decades serving Kern County, including 80 hours of banked vacation time. She will also receive $10,000 for moving expenses. Hitchcock’s contract starts on Saturday, March 25, but her first day on the job will be Monday, March 27th.