Mostly Cloudy
34 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Burglary At Mariposa County Landfill

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A burglary at a Mariposa County landfill has the sheriff’s office seeking the public’s help to catch the thieves.

Sheriff’s officials report that the burglary occurred between February 4 and 6 and included the theft of a county vehicle. The type of vehicle was not disclosed. Investigators have since located the vehicle and some items taken during the burglary.

The suspects remain at large, prompting sheriff’s officials to alert the public. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615. They advise that all tips and information are welcome, as this is currently an ongoing burglary investigation.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 