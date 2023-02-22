Burglary At Mariposa County Landfill

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A burglary at a Mariposa County landfill has the sheriff’s office seeking the public’s help to catch the thieves.

Sheriff’s officials report that the burglary occurred between February 4 and 6 and included the theft of a county vehicle. The type of vehicle was not disclosed. Investigators have since located the vehicle and some items taken during the burglary.

The suspects remain at large, prompting sheriff’s officials to alert the public. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615. They advise that all tips and information are welcome, as this is currently an ongoing burglary investigation.