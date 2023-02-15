Law Enforcement Activity In Valley Springs

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies are combing a section of Highway 26 in Valley Springs after a suspect fled.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office just put out a notice to the public reporting plenty of law enforcement activity near the 400 block of Highway 26, on the north side of the roadway, in Valley Springs. They detailed that a search is underway for a suspect who fled from deputies on foot.

Sheriff’s officials give this description of the suspect, who was last observed wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black and red ball cap with an unknown logo. They also noted that the targeted areas of concern for where the suspect might be hiding out are the wooded areas along the 400 block of Highway 26 and stretching from Mangili Road to Quail Oaks Road, between Highways 12 and 26. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.