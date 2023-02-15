Mostly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Law Enforcement Activity In Valley Springs

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CCSO patrol car

CCSO patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies are combing a section of Highway 26 in Valley Springs after a suspect fled.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office just put out a notice to the public reporting plenty of law enforcement activity near the 400 block of Highway 26, on the north side of the roadway, in Valley Springs. They detailed that a search is underway for a suspect who fled from deputies on foot.

Sheriff’s officials give this description of the suspect, who was last observed wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black and red ball cap with an unknown logo. They also noted that the targeted areas of concern for where the suspect might be hiding out are the wooded areas along the 400 block of Highway 26 and stretching from Mangili Road to Quail Oaks Road, between Highways 12 and 26. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert