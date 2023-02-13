Clear
Suspect Sought After Vandalism At Nancy's Hope

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — An unknown vandal caused major damage to the Nancy’s Hope building on West Stockton Street in Sonora.

Just a few days ago, a new “Hope” sign was put up outside the building, and founder Nancy Scott relays that an unknown man was very angry about it, and last night broke 11 windows and a door. The crime happened at around 7:30 pm. The man was wearing a tan jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and a blue beanie. He is described as being around 5”8” and heavier set. The Police Department was notified and a report was filed. Scott notes that the suspect did leave fingerprints all over the scene.

The damage is anticipated to be expensive to repair. Scott is asking that anyone with information on the suspect/crime to contact her at the Nancy’s Hope office at 209-533-2647.

