Clear
32.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California Dropping COVID Vaccine Requirement For School Kids

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Reversing an original plan, California school kids will not have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the directive in 2021, but it has not been implemented. It was set to take effect later this year.  The Associated Press reports that state health officials are no longer planning to push it forward.

The proposal, which was contentious, would have impacted an estimated 6.7 million public and private school children. The idea was to add the COVID vaccine to the list of those required by students to attend classes.

Most of the state’s COVID restrictions put in place by Governor Newsom have now been lifted, and he will no longer be able to implement new ones after the State of Emergency expires on February 28.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 