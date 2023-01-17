One Highway Into Yosemite Temporarily Closed By Rockslide

Rockslide on Highway 140 in Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa, CA – A rockslide has closed a section of one of the highways into Yosemite National Park.

“Heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope and caused the slide,” shared Caltrans officials.

The slide happened on Sunday (Jan. 15), but cleanup efforts that are expected to take a couple of weeks have forced Caltrans to temporarily close a section of Highway 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County. Caltrans reports that it has initiated an “Emergency Director’s Order to safely clear the slide, stabilize the slope, and make necessary road repairs.” State road officials added that the highway will remain closed until the slope can be “stabilized enough to safely allow traffic to pass through the area.”

The roadway is closed from the Bug Hostel to Cedar Lodge between Midpines and El Portal. Caltrans advises that it is expected to remain closed for approximately 1-2 weeks. Motorists can still access Yosemite National Park on Highway 120 West or Highway 41 South.