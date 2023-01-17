Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California’s Snowpack Nearly 250% Of Average

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CA Snowpack Levels for 1-17-23

CA Snowpack Levels for 1-17-23

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The atmospheric river storm events over recent weeks have really boosted the state’s Sierra Nevada snowpack levels.

Electronic sensors this morning estimate that the statewide average is 247% of normal for the date. The Northern Sierra is at 209%, the Central Sierra (includes Mother Lode) is 248%, and the Southern Sierra is 288%.

Breaking down the numbers further, in relation to the total average seasonal snowpack through April 1st (end of the water year), the state average is already at 120% of normal.

While the precipitation has caused some unwanted flood damage and roadway impacts over recent weeks, it is a big benefit when comes to reversing the course of a multiyear drought.

Some of the state’s water reservoirs, however, still need a ways to go to catch up. The California Department of Water Resources reports that the water level at New Melones is now 66% of the average for the date and 38% of total capacity. Don Pedro Reservoir is faring better at 107% of the average for the date, and 75% of capacity.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 