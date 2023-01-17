Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Night

Pohono Bridge In Yosemite View Photo

A Flood Warning will continue to remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM tonight.

Flooding caused by multiple factors is occurring in the warned area.

The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is either occurring now or is imminent.

Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Wednesday until 4 AM Thursday.

The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday evening when snowfall rates of an inch an hour or more may occur.

Half-a-foot to a foot snow accumulation is expected.

Winds will gust as high as thirty-five mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling.