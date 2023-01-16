Flooding in Murphys Park (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties until noon today.

At 3:37 AM, Doppler radar indicated excessive heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

There is currently minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos and overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is either occurring now or is imminent.

Additionally, a Flood Warning remains in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday.

At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. Additional rainfall is expected until tonight with brief moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.

Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Finally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet, will remain in effect until 4 AM Tuesday.

The snow levels today will range between 3,500 to 5,000 feet, before dropping to 3,500 tonight as the snow ends.

Additional heavy snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to three feet, above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Winds will gust as high as sixty mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Hazardous conditions will impact the holiday travel.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.