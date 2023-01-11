Newsom: More Atmospheric Rivers Anticipated Over Next Week

Flooding In Valley Springs View Photo

As California continues to clean up from damaging storms, Governor Gavin Newsom says more atmospheric river systems will arrive over the next week.

While touring storm damage in Santa Cruz County, Newsom said state emergency officials are projecting that wet weather conditions will remain prevalent through January 18, adding, “We expect a minimum of three more of these atmospheric rivers, in different shapes and forms, in different parts of the state.”

There have been six atmospheric rivers over the past dozen days and 17 storm-related deaths.

Newsom says, “We had less people die in the last two years from major wildfires in California than have died since New Year’s Day, related to this weather in California.”

He encouraged everyone to take the weather seriously and be extra cautious when encountering flooding on roadways.

Newsom noted that the state is in close contact with federal officials in relation to receiving resources to help with both response and cleanup efforts.

There will be some weather relief over the next couple of days, and the next atmospheric river storm system is expected to move through Northern California this weekend.