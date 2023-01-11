Copperopolis Traffic Stop Ends In Meth Bust With Two Arrests

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – After pulling a vehicle over in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, the driver and passenger were arrested for concealing meth in the vehicle and its sale.

The traffic stop happened on Highway 4 near Main Street, recently. Sheriff’s officials report the deputy noticed the driver, 39-year-old Jason David Copeland of Wilseyville, and passenger, 44-year-old Michele Lynn Alec of West Point, displayed “typical symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Copeland was handcuffed for driving while impaired and Alec for being under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle turned up 25 grams of methamphetamine. They both also face felony charges of transportation and the sale of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s officials encourage anyone with knowledge of methamphetamine or any other illegal controlled substance to call their anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.