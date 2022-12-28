Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County courts have received reports of individuals receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be the Jury Commissioner and stating that the person failed to appear for jury duty. The caller then demands payment of $35.00 or threatens to issue a warrant for the person’s arrest. The courts will not contact individuals who fail to report for jury duty via telephone and there is no requirement to pay a fine for failing to report unless ordered by a judge. If a person does not show up for jury duty, the courts will mail a card advising them to contact the courts.

The courts do not issue or demand fines or accept payment over the phone. If a person is found to be “in contempt” for not reporting to jury duty, a fine may be ordered, but only after a court appearance before a judge. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be the Jury Commissioner and demanding payment, do not pay them anything. Hang up and contact the real Jury Commissioner at (209)-754-9800 to verify the legitimacy of the call.