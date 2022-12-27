Light Rain
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Salt Spring Valley Road Closure

Salt Spring Valley Road Closure

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road.

There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes.

Anyone who comes across other Calaveras road-related issues during the current storm system is asked to contact the Calaveras Public Works Department at 209-754-6401.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 