Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis

Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road.

There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes.

Anyone who comes across other Calaveras road-related issues during the current storm system is asked to contact the Calaveras Public Works Department at 209-754-6401.