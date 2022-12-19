Clear
Tree Work Will Impact Multiple Roads In Dorrington

By Nic Peterson
Dorrington, CA– Tree work will have an impact on traffic in the Dorrington area throughout the week. First, on Tuesday, December 20th on 4240 Ottawa Drive tree work will take place from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This will require a complete road closure during work hours. A designated detour route will be available and drivers are advised to follow instructions provided by on-site personnel.

And on Thursday, December 22nd on 1990 Karock Road, work will be underway from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM that will require a complete road closure. A detour route will be in place and drivers are again asked to follow the instructions provided by personnel on site.

The tree service at both locations is being done by Mario’s Tree Service.

