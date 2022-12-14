Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative

Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.

The victim says when she tried to get her cell phone back from Moore to call 911, she refused. When the victim approached Moore with her hand out for the phone, she says Moore became physical by pushing her in the chest three times and causing the victim to fall. A half-hour passed, and the pair left the house, leaving the phone behind.

When deputies caught up with the pair near Justice Center Drive, a record check revealed that Gilbert had five warrants for his arrest, including drug possession, and he was subsequently arrested. Moore was also taken into custody for elder abuse and obstructing the use of a wireless communication device.