Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals

Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought.

The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.

The Mother Lode fared well in comparison to the greater region, as Sacramento received 1.7 inches of rain, Modesto had 1.6 inches, Placerville had 3.2 inches and Folsom had 2.75 inches. Meanwhile, Sierra at Tahoe resort, to the north, had one of the highest snow totals, receiving 70 inches.

Clarke Broadcasting also reached out to the Tuolumne Utilities District, which reports that its Sonora Regional Plant received 2.38 inches of rain on Saturday and 0.18 inches on Sunday.

Spokesperson Emily Long adds, “We are about six inches total for December and about 120% of the average for the season for this date.”

In addition, the recent rains boosted New Melones Reservoir’s storage up to 25% of capacity and 46% of the average for the date.