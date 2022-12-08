Traffic Alert: Four Vehicle Crash On Tuolumne Road Slows Traffic

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road that is backing up traffic as the roadway is completely blocked.

The collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Morris Road intersection, west of Woodham Carne Road. CHP officers are redirecting traffic onto Morris Road and North Morris Road. There is no word on injuries at this time, but ambulances have been called to the scene. Travelers are asked to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity there.