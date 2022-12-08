Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Traffic Alert: Four Vehicle Crash On Tuolumne Road Slows Traffic

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road that is backing up traffic as the roadway is completely blocked.

The collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Morris Road intersection, west of Woodham Carne Road. CHP officers are redirecting traffic onto Morris Road and North Morris Road. There is no word on injuries at this time, but ambulances have been called to the scene. Travelers are asked to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity there.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert