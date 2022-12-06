Cloudy
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Old Priest Grade Closing Today

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Old Priest Grade Closure

Old Priest Grade Closure

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that there were some mud and rockslides during the recent storm system on Old Priest Grade, and some needed cleanup work will be done today (December 6).

It will require a complete closure of Old Priest Grade from 8am-4pm. New Priest Grade is the alternate route.

The incidents happened over the weekend during periods of heavy rainfall. The roads department notes that today’s work is in the “interest of public safety.” You will need to avoid the area.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 