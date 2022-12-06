Old Priest Grade Closing Today

Old Priest Grade Closure View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that there were some mud and rockslides during the recent storm system on Old Priest Grade, and some needed cleanup work will be done today (December 6).

It will require a complete closure of Old Priest Grade from 8am-4pm. New Priest Grade is the alternate route.

The incidents happened over the weekend during periods of heavy rainfall. The roads department notes that today’s work is in the “interest of public safety.” You will need to avoid the area.