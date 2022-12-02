Clear
31.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Crash On Jamestown Road near Mt. Brow Road

Crash On Jamestown Road near Mt. Brow Road

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning.

Tuolumne County:

The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle has gotten stuck on Big Hill Road near Shale Rock Road. A tow truck is responding to the area, but it is anticipated to face challenges in reaching the vehicle due to ice.

A delivery truck became stuck in the snow, and then hit a power pole trying to get out of the situation, on Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte. There are now power lines on the ground, and PG&E has been alerted to the situation.

Calaveras County:

In Copperopolis, a truck has rolled off Reeds Turnpike near Main Street. An ambulance is responding to the area.

There is also a crash reported on Burson Road about a mile north of Highway 12.

For the latest on school delays, click here. 

  • Big Rig Stuck On Jamestown Road
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 