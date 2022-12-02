Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes

Crash On Jamestown Road near Mt. Brow Road View Photos

Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning.

Tuolumne County:

The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle has gotten stuck on Big Hill Road near Shale Rock Road. A tow truck is responding to the area, but it is anticipated to face challenges in reaching the vehicle due to ice.

A delivery truck became stuck in the snow, and then hit a power pole trying to get out of the situation, on Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte. There are now power lines on the ground, and PG&E has been alerted to the situation.

Calaveras County:

In Copperopolis, a truck has rolled off Reeds Turnpike near Main Street. An ambulance is responding to the area.

There is also a crash reported on Burson Road about a mile north of Highway 12.

