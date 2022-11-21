Cloudy
61.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.

451 pounds of methamphetamine
160 gallons of liquid methamphetamine (equates up to 1100-1400 pounds of the finished product)
11.5 pounds of cocaine
23 pounds of heroin
300 fentanyl pills
26 pounds of marijuana
$155,717 cash
9 firearms

 

Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit led the investigation and thanked multiple law enforcement agencies that were involved including the San Joaquin County SWAT team, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s air support unit, the Tuolumne County SWAT team, the Oakdale Police Department, the FBI, the DEA, and the Stanislaus County DA’s office for providing assistance with the multiple search warrants.
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 