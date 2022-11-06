The Art of Floral Arrangement

Sierra materials by Francie McGowan View Photos

There are so many ways to arrange cut flowers and plants. Rather than just plunking a bunch of flowers into a vase, carefully arranging them can create lovely, artistic statements to show off their beauty. From the simplicity of Ikebana to a more bushy, free-flowing bouquet, arranging flowers is very satisfying and beautiful.

Ikebana is the Japanese art of floral arranging. Its roots go back as far as the seventh century. Although these floral arrangements were originally introduced to Japan by Chinese Buddhist missionaries to pay tribute to the Buddha, by the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries the art was mostly secular. Now the common practice is to place an Ikebana arrangement in an alcove in the home.

There are seven basic principles to Ikebana:

Minimalism: this is the idea that simplicity is one of the main tenets of Buddhism and is carried out in the structure of the arrangement. Silence: make time to observe nature and bring peace to your mind. Shape and line: shapes should be natural and have graceful lines. Form: the form is found as you arrange it, rather than planned ahead. Humanity: the arrangement should be a reflection of your feelings. Aesthetics: simple, subtle beauty should be the goal. Structure: the basic structure of Ikebana is a scalene triangle (each side is a different length) delineated by three main points. These are often formed with twigs. The three points represent heaven, earth, and humanity.

However, Ikebana is not the only way to make beautiful floral arrangements. Flowers can be fashioned to highlight the occasion or to symbolize an event. Sometimes structure is important, other times color or aroma can be the main theme.

In San Francisco, the de Young Museum has a show every June, called “Bouquets to Art.” It is one of the most popular exhibits that the museum curates. The curators choose artists and florists, then assign each one a painting to copy into a floral arrangement. It need not be a literal copy; it can be an arrangement that reflects the colors, mood, or theme of the painting on the wall in back of it. The unique and varied bouquets that result are a stunning art form in themselves. These bouquets range throughout the museum and are there for only a week. Part of the beauty of floral arranging is the impermanence of the living materials used in this art form.

Up here in the Sierra Nevada we have so many natural elements to work with. Just branches or twigs found on the ground in the forest can be fashioned into an Ikebana arrangement in an homage to the woodland gods that surround us. Autumn leaves, pinecones, sprigs of manzanita, pine needles – even mountain misery – can be arranged into a beautiful bouquet. Flowers aren’t necessary to create a beautiful statement. Even twigs strategically placed accompanied with a few leaves can enhance an alcove or a table.

Part of the beauty of floral arrangement is the peace and relaxation that comes during the process of creating a natural work of art. Deciding where to place each element, then watching your creation materialize is very satisfying. Now that autumn has arrived, there are so many beautiful colors to work with. The main thing is to enjoy creating!

Francie McGowan is a former University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.