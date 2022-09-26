Early Morning Fire Outside SPI’s Chinese Camp Mill

Fire Outside Chinese Camp Mill - Photo by Doug Clark View Photos

Chinese Camp, CA — A fire ignited outside the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Chinese Camp.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it was contained to a log deck and an outside piece of equipment known as a “debarker.”

The fire started at around 3:30am and did not spread to any vegetation or buildings. The fire was ruled contained at 6:35am. No injuries were reported and mop-up is ongoing. Agencies that responded the blaze include Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire and City of Sonora Fire.