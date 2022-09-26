Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Early Morning Fire Outside SPI’s Chinese Camp Mill

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire Outside Chinese Camp Mill - Photo by Doug Clark

Fire Outside Chinese Camp Mill - Photo by Doug Clark

Photo Icon View Photos

Chinese Camp, CA — A fire ignited outside the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Chinese Camp.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it was contained to a log deck and an outside piece of equipment known as a “debarker.”

The fire started at around 3:30am and did not spread to any vegetation or buildings. The fire was ruled contained at 6:35am. No injuries were reported and mop-up is ongoing. Agencies that responded the blaze include Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire and City of Sonora Fire.

  • Fire Outside Chinese Camp Mill - Photo by Doug Clark
  • Fire Outside Chinese Camp Mill - Photo by Doug Clark

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 