Power Outage Impacting Parts Of Jamestown and Sonora

Sonora, CA — There are 1,061 PG&E customers without electricity around Jamestown and Sonora.

The outage started at 8:16am and PG&E reports that it is still investigating the cause. It is unclear if it has any connection to last night’s Woods Fire.

The outage is impacting much of downtown Jamestown, Rawhide Road, Jamestown Road, Golf Links Road, Mill Villa and many surrounding streets. It is also impacting parts of Stockton Road in Sonora, and stretching into many parts of the downtown district, including areas along Washington Street, Highway 49, Mono Way and various side streets. PG&E reports that it hopes to have all power restored by 2:45pm.

